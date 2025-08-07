"Plea Not Worth Entertaining": Supreme Court Setback For Judge In Cash Row

The Supreme Court has knocked back Justice Yashwant Varma's challenge of an in-house committee that recommended his impeachment over burnt piles of money found at his Delhi home in March.

The recommendation - delivered by then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Kumar - has legal sanction and is constitutionally valid, as was the three-judge committee, the court said, ruling Justice Varma's writ petition as "not worth entertaining" and reproaching him for his not "confidence-inspiring" conduct.

This clears the way for the impeachment process initiated last month.

Justice Varma - who could become the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office - will now be investigated by Parliament under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.

In his writ petition Justice Varma, listed as 'XXX' in the records, had offered the two-judge bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and AG Masih five reasons why he could not be sacked. These included questions over the jurisdiction and authority of the in-house committee to investigate a sitting judge.

Justice Varma argued the committee ignored questions he had raised, and that could speak to his innocence, and denied him a fair hearing. He also argued that neither the Chief Justice of India nor the Supreme Court had 'power of superintendence', i.e., they cannot take disciplinary action against High Court judges, because their tenure is protected by the Constitution.

He also argued his colleagues' recommendation "usurps parliamentary authority... it empowers the judiciary to recommend removal of Judges from constitutionally-held office".

Concurrent to Justice Varma's now-junked petition, the government had begun the impeachment process on July 21, when the current monsoon session of Parliament began.

Over 145 MPs from across party lines submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calling for an investigation into Justice Varma and the cash-at-home row.