"Proof That Cash Found At Justice Varma's Home": Probe Panel's Findings

A three-member panel of senior judges has recommended the initiation of removal proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, following an investigation into an accidental fire at his government residence in Delhi that led to the discovery of large quantities of burnt and partially burnt currency notes.

NDTV has accessed the judges panel's findings, which claim that there is enough proof to call for Justice Varma's removal.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 11:35 pm on March 14 at 30 Tughlak Crescent, New Delhi, then the official residence of Justice Varma while he was serving on the Delhi High Court, triggered a massive high-level probe following the discovery of the cash.

