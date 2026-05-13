Indian Woman In US Shocked At $250 Repair Cost For Minor Leak: 'So Expensive'

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked an online conversation about high American repair costs. In a viral video titled "One small leak and Rs 21,000 reality check," an Instagram user named Amrita Singh shared her shock after paying $250 to fix a minor household leak. Singh highlighted the stark contrast between plumbing expenses in the US and India, where a similar fix would cost a small fraction of the price.

"We paid $250 today to repair a small leak. In the US, if you have even a small repair job at home, you're easily looking at $100 or $200. Labour costs are so expensive here that for every little task," Singh can be heard saying in the video.

In the clip, a man can be seen using machinery to repair an indoor pipe as Singh captioned the video: "India me shayad Rs 500 to 1000 me ho jata yahan $250. (In India, this would probably have been done for Rs 500 to Rs 1000, but here, it costs $250)"

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the clip gained traction, it triggered a discussion among immigrants, who echoed her surprise regarding the high cost of manual labour, service fees, and basic home maintenance abroad.

"This is so true. Labour is extremely expensive in the US," said one user, while another added: "I should do this job only in the USA."

A third commented: "Salaries are also paid accordingly. The cost of services depends on the local income levels. In places where salaries are higher, prices are also higher."

A fourth said: "That is why people in the US learn to fix everything themselves. DIY culture is big there"