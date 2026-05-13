Shocking Classroom Video Divides Internet After 'Skit' Explanation

A viral video showing a teacher allegedly beating a student inside a classroom has sparked outrage online, even after both individuals claimed the clip was only a scripted skit. Many social media users refused to accept the explanation and said the incident looked disturbingly real.

The video reportedly showed a tuition classroom filled with students sitting on benches while one boy sat on the floor near the front. As the clip progressed, a man believed to be the teacher was seen repeatedly hitting and verbally abusing the student. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered strong reactions from viewers.

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Several users online questioned whether the scene was truly staged. Many argued that the fear and pain shown in the student's expressions appeared genuine. Others criticised the makers of the video for creating content around violence, saying such acts could send the wrong message and normalise abusive behaviour in classrooms.

After the backlash intensified, both the teacher and the student reportedly clarified that the video was a skit created for entertainment purposes. However, the clarification failed to convince a large section of internet users. Some people demanded action against those involved, while others urged authorities to verify whether the incident was actually staged.

The viral clip has once again highlighted concerns over social media content that blurs the line between reality and performance. It has also reopened discussions about corporal punishment and the responsibility of content creators while producing sensitive material for online audiences.