"Good Luck Finding My Replacement": Mumbai Employee Resigns After Public Humiliation

A young woman from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after revealing that she quit her job when her boss allegedly shouted at her publicly after she asked to be paid for overtime work.

Dhrupadi, who worked as a vocal coach at a music ed-tech company, said she had spent more than two years teaching students and building a strong reputation at work.

She claimed the issue began when she requested compensation for extra hours worked beyond her official schedule. Instead of discussing the matter privately, her manager allegedly shouted at her in front of many people.

In a viral Instagram video, a man believed to be her boss can be heard saying that everyone must follow his rules and that those unhappy with them could leave.

Dhrupadi later resigned from the company. She said the decision was not impulsive and that she had first raised concerns internally while seeking accountability and an apology.

The former employee said the incident highlighted a larger issue surrounding workplace dignity, healthy communication and respect for younger professionals.

Her social media post has attracted thousands of views and sparked debate online about toxic work culture, unpaid overtime and employee rights in India. Many users praised her for standing up for herself and refusing to tolerate disrespect in the workplace.

One commented that until the government brings strict laws against unpaid overtime, talent will continue to leave for opportunities overseas. Another praised the decision, saying they were proud she chose not to be taken for granted any longer. A third user added that she didn't resign, but instead "promoted herself" out of a toxic work environment.