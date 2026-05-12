"Sleepy Don" Trends: Viral Video Of Trump 'Dozing Off' In Oval Office Sparks Health Concerns

President Donald Trump, 79, has once again found himself at the centre of health concerns after footage appeared to show him nodding off during an official White House event, this time at a maternal healthcare gathering in the Oval Office. The incident took place on Monday morning, May 11, when Trump hosted officials and guests at the White House to announce the launch of "Moms.gov", a new government website aimed at encouraging American women to have more children. Those present included Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Republican Senator Katie Britt, Dr Mehmet Oz, philanthropist Olivia Walton, and other senior figures.

It was the president's first public event of the day, beginning at 11 am, and he appeared to close his eyes fully on multiple occasions while those standing behind him addressed the assembled press. Footage showed Trump slumped back in his chair, apparently asleep. Moments before dozing off, he had told Senator Britt not to speak for too long, as he had a meeting with military generals to attend to, according to America Online.

The White House wasted little time responding. though their reaction arguably drew more attention to the matter. When a Reuters photographer posted an image of the president on social media, the official White House rapid response account replied: "He was blinking, you absolute moron." The retort was widely mocked online, with many pointing out that the alleged blink appeared to last considerably longer than normal.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

New images also appeared to show one side of Trump's face drooping during the event, prompting further alarm among viewers on social media, some of whom called for the president's removal from office.

The hashtag "Sleepy Don" quickly began trending on X, a pointed reversal of Trump's own long-running mockery of his predecessor Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly labelled "Sleepy Joe" during and after the 2024 election campaign.

Trump appears to be completely asleep at his desk during his mid-morning event pic.twitter.com/og7EQklQKC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 11, 2026

This is not an isolated incident. A Washington Post analysis of multiple video feeds found that the president spent nearly 20 minutes apparently struggling to keep his eyes open at a separate Oval Office event in November 2025, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Trump also appeared to fall asleep during an Oval Office event in January 2026, while Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health Secretary Kennedy were discussing dairy policy.

However, not everyone is convinced the footage tells the full story. Analysts have noted a recurring pattern: a genuine moment of closed eyes is captured on camera, AI-edited clips then circulate online, verified accounts amplify the story, and by the time any fact-checking takes place, the more exaggerated version has already spread widely, according to Cultura Colectiva. The White House has consistently maintained that the president is in good health and fully capable of carrying out his duties, dismissing questions about his alertness as politically motivated.