Shocking Video Shows Children Riding In Open Car Boot At High Speed In Hyderabad, Police Reacts

A viral video of three children riding in the open boot of a moving car on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR) has sparked sharp public outrage. While adults sat safely inside the vehicle, the children struggled to maintain their balance at high speeds as traffic whizzed past. The footage has raised urgent alarms over severe parental negligence and critical road safety violations.

"ORR Hyderabad Horror. Family cruising at 100+kmph with kids in the boot holding on to dear life," the user named Kunal Singh captioned the video.

In the now-viral clip, the person recording the video can be heard gasping in disbelief as the fast-moving car travels with an open boot and children reclining to avoid tumbling onto the road.

"That looks scary. What was going on in the minds of the family who decided to do it?" said one user, while another added: "Idiots of the highest order, not only endangering their lives but others too."

A third commented: "Gross Stupidity, you should cancel the license of the driver and make a video of his mistake and spread it among people."

A fourth said: "Thank you for bringing this to notice. So many people must have passed by, wondering if they should have alerted the authorities. Parents should be put behind bars for a week."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Police Statement

Responding to the viral video, Cyberabad Traffic Police issued a statement that the vehicle had been penalised while the vehicle owner was missing.

"The vehicle has been penalised for the violation. As the owner of the vehicle was not available, we conducted tele-counselling and strictly advised against such dangerous and risky driving practices or violating traffic rules in the future," the police said in a statement," said Cyberabad Traffic Police.

"We also request all motorists and members of the public not to engage in unsafe driving that endangers lives, especially children and other road users. Thanks for understanding."