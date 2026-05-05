Children Drawing Fake Moustaches To Evade Online Age Verification Checks In UK

Children in the UK are drawing fake moustaches and entering fake birthdays to bypass the online age gates to access social media and gaming platforms, a new report by online safety organisation Internet Matters has found. Under the UK's Online Safety Act, all pornographic sites, social media and online platforms are required to age verify the users to avoid children logging onto them. Social media websites usually require children to be at least 13, and users of pornographic sites must be over 18.

As per the study involving 1,000 UK children, more than a third had found a way around the age verification measures. 46 per cent said they believed age checks are easy to bypass, while 32 per cent admitted to having done so.

“I did catch my son using an eyebrow pencil to draw a moustache on his face, and it verified him as 15 years old," one of the parents of a 12-year-old, having witnessed their child evade the age verification system. Researchers also found 49 per cent of children said they had encountered harmful content online recently.

“Children continue to encounter harmful content at unacceptable rates, while age verification measures are often ineffective in practice or easy to bypass,” it said.

“Government must ensure existing legislation is properly enforced and hold both regulators and platforms to account where it is not. It must also address gaps in the law without delay.”

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Consultations Underway

Having already imposed age verification systems, the British government is now mulling an Australia-style ban on under-16s accessing social media. More than 60 Labour backbench MPs and opposition Conservative Party members have come out in support of the ban.

A consultation is already underway with UK technology secretary, Liz Kendall, stating that there were "strongly different views" on whether it was the right way to go. The consultation framework includes discussion about tackling features such as disappearing messages and livestreaming, which could enable harms such as grooming and harassment.

Additionally, the focus is on age-gating 'addictive' features like infinite scrolling, autoplay and push notifications that keep users connected to the devices.