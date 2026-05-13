Karnataka Revokes 2022 Order, Allows Hijab, Sacred Thread In Schools

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its February 2022 order on school uniforms and issued new guidelines that permit students to wear a limited range of traditional and religion-based symbols alongside prescribed uniforms in government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

The fresh order formally revokes the earlier directive that had required strict adherence to uniforms without religious symbols, a move that had sparked a political flashpoint centred on the wearing of the hijab.

"Permissible traditional and faith-based symbols may include items commonly worn by students such as turban, Janeu, Shivadhara, Rudraksha, hijab or similar forms. However, such items shall not affect discipline, safety or identification of students," the order stated.

Under the new rules, institutions must continue to enforce the prescribed uniforms set by their authorities. Students are now allowed to wear items such as the turban or peta, sacred thread, shivadara, rudraksha beads, and the headscarf or hijab, provided these symbols complement the uniform and do not compromise discipline, safety, the identification of students, or the overall purpose of the uniform policy.

The government has stated explicitly that no student shall be denied entry to classrooms, examinations or any academic activities solely for wearing these permitted symbols with the uniform. At the same time, no student can be compelled either to wear or to remove such symbols.

Dress codes prescribed for national and state-level examinations will continue to apply during those specific events. Officials have directed that the implementation of the order must be uniform, secular, neutral and non-discriminatory, in accordance with constitutional principles of equality, dignity, fraternity, scientific temper and the right to education.

School and college authorities have been instructed not to harass or discriminate against students on these grounds and to ensure that no child is denied access to education while upholding institutional discipline. Any existing circulars, resolutions or institutional rules that contradict the new order are to be treated as invalid.

The government framed the revision under the powers granted by Sections 7 and 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which allow it to regulate educational institutions and issue directions for proper administration, discipline and public order.

In its reasoning, the government described educational institutions not only as centres of academic instruction but as constitutional spaces where students are expected to imbibe values including scientific temper, equality, fraternity, dignity, mutual respect, secularism, discipline and social harmony.

"Many incidents here and there have happened. Last year also in my education department and this time on April 24, a child was asked to remove the sacred thread. The child was really disappointed and hurt. The parents and associations were hurt. Even the Chief Minister and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao asked me to take action. These things are common. Might be an earring or any accessory. These things shouldn't come in between education and future. They are religious practices," said Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

"If the Karnataka State Government permits hijab in educational institutions, then Hindu students should also be allowed to wear saffron shawls. This was the demand raised by students in Karnataka when the hijab controversy first erupted. Though the High Court had banned hijab in educational institutions, holding that it is not an essential religious practice in Islam, and the matter is currently pending before the apex court, the Siddaramaiah Government is determined to revive the controversy, leading to law and order issues," said Girish Bharadwaj, advocate and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader.

The 2022 order had mandated that students in government and private schools and pre-university colleges wear uniforms prescribed by the respective authorities. Where no uniform was specified, students were required to wear clothing consistent with equality, unity and public order. Following representations from various groups about limited traditional and religion-based symbols worn by students of different religious and cultural backgrounds, the government reconsidered its position.

It concluded that institutional discipline and order could be maintained without a blanket prohibition on such symbols, as long as they do not interfere with the prescribed uniform, obstruct student identification, or affect discipline, safety, classroom instruction or public order.

The government said it had examined dress code practices in Kendriya Vidyalayas run by the central government as part of its review.

