"Arrest The Parents": Viral Pic Of 6 Children Riding Scooter In Bengaluru Leaves Internet Furious

Images showing six young children riding a single scooter on a busy Bengaluru road have gone viral, sparking widespread outrage over blatant road safety violations and underage driving. The incident reportedly took place on the morning of April 26 on Padarayanapura Main Road near Goripalya, opposite Total Engineer Auto Gas. The photos were shared on X by a user named Shreyas, who said he witnessed the scene during his commute.

The images show six children, none appearing older than 10 to 12 years, crammed onto one scooter. A young boy is seen handling the vehicle, while five others are squeezed behind him. None of them were wearing helmets, and there was no adult supervision in sight, raising serious concerns about their safety on a crowded public road.

The scooter's registration number (KA05JZ9065) was clearly visible in the photos, prompting the user to tag Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police, urging authorities to take action against those responsible.

This is haappend on today 26/04/2026 morning 10:45 am those kid's illegally ridding scooter No. ( KA05JZ9065 ) on location ( Padarayanapura main road near gowripalya on opposite of total engineer auto gas ) new Bridge. please take necessary. @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/S4rrOE8vbD — Shreyas Shreyu (@Shreyas35240282) April 26, 2026

As the images gained traction online, thousands of users reacted with shock and anger. Many highlighted the life-threatening risks of underage driving and overcrowding on two-wheelers, particularly on busy urban roads. Others called for strict action against the children's guardians for allowing such negligence.

One user wrote, "What the hell is this? Their parents should be in jail for a minimum of a week."

Another said, "Horrible! Why are parents so careless about their children? Parents must keep eyes open on children during their summer vacation from school."

A third commented, "Children imitate grown-ups' behavior. Action should be taken, but it will be only symptomatic... root causes like traffic indiscipline, unskilled and unruly drivers, corrupt RTO systems, etc. must be resolved..."

A fourth added, "I have seen triples & quadruples, but this is the first time I am seeing six on a bike. My word. Criminal negligence by parents."

"Arrest the parents and keep them in jail for a week, then everything will become set right.... Parents are the root cause; they want their child to behave beyond their age limits, and this is the result of such thinking," stated a fifth.