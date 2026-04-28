Bengaluru Photo Of Six Children On A Scooter Triggers Road Safety Debate

A photograph showing six young children aboard a moving scooter on a busy road in Bengaluru has prompted a swift response from local traffic authorities after it spread rapidly across social media.The image, shared on 26 April 2026 by an X user named Shreyas Shreyu, was said to have been taken at around 10:45 am on Padarayanapura Main Road near Gowripalya. The post tagged Bengaluru City Police and local traffic officials, calling for action against those responsible.

In the photograph, one boy appears to be steering the scooter whilst five other children are seated behind him. None of the children are wearing helmets. It remains unclear whether the group were riding the vehicle or simply posing for a picture, though the person who shared the image maintained they were moving on a public road.

Bengaluru Traffic Police acknowledged the complaint and referred the matter to the Magadi Road Traffic Police Station for further investigation.

Under Indian traffic law, permitting a minor to operate a motor vehicle is a punishable offence, with penalties falling on the guardian or registered owner of the vehicle.

Many social media users directed their criticism at the children's parents for allowing access to the scooter.One commenter called it a failure of parenting, saying tragedies strike only when children are harmed and accusing parents of irresponsibly allowing young kids access to two-wheelers, demanding strict punishment for them. Another user questioned whether the children were even riding or merely posing for photographs, arguing that the scooter's position made riding implausible and suggesting that people may be overreacting instead of focusing on more productive matters. A third commenter took a harsher stance, urging the arrest of the parents for a week, blaming them as the root cause for encouraging children to act beyond their age and calling such attitudes responsible for the situation.