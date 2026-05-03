On Camera, 17-Year-Old Dies After Electrocution During Rain In Bengaluru

A 17-year-old student died after being electrocuted in Bengaluru, while he was out with his family. The victim, identified as Sufiyan, had gone shopping when the incident occurred.

According to available details, he came into contact with a live wire near an electric pole while attempting to park his bike near the Shivajinagar-Commercial Street junction, one of the city's busiest shopping areas.

The incident took place on April 29 at around 6:15 pm, when the city was witnessing heavy rainfall and roads were waterlogged. CCTV visuals from the spot showed Sufiyan carrying his scooty through the waterlogged stretch before suddenly collapsing on the ground.

There was panic at the scene as bystanders rushed to help. However, they struggled to intervene due to the live current. People eventually pulled him away from the electric pole and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Family members present at the scene were also unable to intervene due to the active current.

Police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR). No FIR has been filed so far. Further details are awaited.