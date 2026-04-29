Video: Parts of Bengaluru Turn White as Hail, Rain Batter City

A sudden spell of heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and a hailstorm, hit Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, cooling temperatures.

The downpour followed days of intense heat, with temperatures touching 37 degrees. Within hours, the city shifted from dry conditions to severe waterlogging.

Areas such as Richmond Town and Shanthinagar were submerged in waist-deep water. Traffic slowed across major roads, with long delays reported at key junctions.

Government buildings were not spared. Water entered corridors inside the Vidhana Soudha, and the office of Opposition leader R Ashoka was also affected.

Wall Collapse Leaves Seven Dead

Amid the rain, a compound wall at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven people, including a six-year-old girl.

Police said the victims had taken shelter near the wall when it gave way during the storm. Seven others were injured and were later taken to the hospital. Officials said all those injured are stable.

Some of the victims were from Kerala and were in the city as part of a study tour.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the count and said the injured were receiving treatment. “Seven people have died….seven people are injured. All of them are stable. They are all out of danger. I have told the doctors to provide treatment free of cost,” he said.

He added that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to each affected family.

Across the city, at least 50 incidents of fallen trees were reported, including in Malleswaram, Shanthinagar and Seshadripuram.