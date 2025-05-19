"My Road To Office": Bengaluru Executive's Video Highlights Waterlogging Crisis

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru over 48 hours has caused severe waterlogging. The Panathur railway underbridge is heavily waterlogged, affecting travel. Residents express frustration with road conditions on social media platforms.

Heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours in Bengaluru has resulted in severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, halting daily life. A video has surfaced on X showing the Panathur railway underbridge in South Bengaluru severely waterlogged and damaged. The clip was reportedly shared by a senior executive at a multi-billion-dollar company with the caption that read, "My road to office," said a friend in our college WhatsApp group. He works in a leadership role at a multi-billion-dollar company in Bangalore. Exact location: Panathur railway underbridge."

The video reveals severe waterlogging under the Panathur railway underbridge, with roads covered in mud and clay, making travel challenging for commuters.

See the tweet here:

"My road to office."

- said a friend in our college whatsapp group.



He works in a leadership role at a multi billion $ company in Bangalore.



Exact location: Panathur railway underbridge pic.twitter.com/CE8pMoC1kU — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) May 19, 2025

The video ignited a flurry of online reactions, with numerous X users voicing their grievances and sharing personal struggles with the deteriorating road conditions in South Bengaluru. One user wrote, "I used to travel on this road for 2 years to office. Crazy bad road especially in monsoon. Narrow and millions of water tankers pass through causing further damage and clogging."

Another commented, "This road is a nightmare. It once took me 3 hours to cover just 2 kilometres from here. Sometimes I wonder what I'm even doing here. I feel like quitting and leaving. One day, someday, I will."

A third said, "Ask this leader to work from home. Not to put pressure on all the team members to come to the office, by setting such an example." A fourth added, "This is newly constructed and even not finished. Why can't they provide drainage or keep 5-6 powerful motors to throw the water out."

The worst-hit areas include Sai Layout, Horamavu, Sri Sai Layout, and Rainbow Drive Layout, where homes have been flooded and belongings damaged due to clogged drains. In Horamavu, boats were even deployed to rescue stranded residents, while Manyata Tech Park turned into a lake-like situation. Key roads like Silk Board Junction, Hebbal Junction, Koramangala, Indiranagar, and Electronics City Flyover have also been impacted, prompting the South Division Traffic Police to implement a special traffic management plan. The city has recorded significant rainfall, with 105.5 mm of rain reported, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next few days, forecasting continued rainfall and thunderstorms.