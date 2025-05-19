Waterlogging After Heavy Rain In Bengaluru, MLA Visits Affected Area On JCB

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life and leading to traffic congestion. Many areas are flooded, damaging homes and belongings. Authorities are clearing water and have issued alerts for continued heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall since the last 48 hours in Bengaluru has resulted in severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city and putting a halt to the daily life. Many tree branches fell and vehicles broke down due to the heavy waterlogging, causing a traffic congestion in the city, which is already known for its infamous traffic concerns.

Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged. Commuters were also left stranded as public transport services slowed down.

The water also entered many houses in residential areas, with people's belongings soaked and electronic items damaged. Officials moved the affected residents to a safer area.

The affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. Sai Layout and the Horamavu locality were among the worst-affected areas.

Amid the severe waterlogging, local MLA B Basavraj on Monday visited the affected area in Sai Layout on a JCB. During his visit, Mr Basavraj took stock of the situation.