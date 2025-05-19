Advertisement
Waterlogging After Heavy Rain In Bengaluru, MLA Visits Affected Area On JCB

Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep water as Bengaluru's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour.

Waterlogging After Heavy Rain In Bengaluru, MLA Visits Affected Area On JCB
The water also entered many houses in residential areas.
Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has caused severe waterlogging, disrupting daily life and leading to traffic congestion. Many areas are flooded, damaging homes and belongings. Authorities are clearing water and have issued alerts for continued heavy rain.
Bengaluru:

Heavy rainfall since the last 48 hours in Bengaluru has resulted in severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city and putting a halt to the daily life. Many tree branches fell and vehicles broke down due to the heavy waterlogging, causing a traffic congestion in the city, which is already known for its infamous traffic concerns.

Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged. Commuters were also left stranded as public transport services slowed down.

The water also entered many houses in residential areas, with people's belongings soaked and electronic items damaged. Officials moved the affected residents to a safer area.

The affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. Sai Layout and the Horamavu locality were among the worst-affected areas.

Amid the severe waterlogging, local MLA B Basavraj on Monday visited the affected area in Sai Layout on a JCB. During his visit, Mr Basavraj took stock of the situation.

Authorities are using JCBs to clear waterlogging in some areas - especially those where water has entered the homes of residents.

Alert issued in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in coastal Karnataka, while an 'orange' alert for very heavy rain in north and south interior Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the weather department has issued an alert for heavy rain in districts including Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga, among others.

"Scattered to widespread moderate rain with thunder and lightning in coastal districts and heavy rain at isolated places across the state in southern interior districts today and tomorrow, in northern interior districts from May 19 to 22 is expected," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a post on X.

An IMD official said, "As per the current pattern of the cyclonic circulation, Karnataka, especially the coastal parts, will get heavy rainfall. Bengaluu is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days."

In its daily bulletin issued on Sunday, the weather department also warned of temporary power disruptions, minor traffic issues, and the possible uprooting of weak trees due to the weather conditions. It advised residents in the affected areas to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

