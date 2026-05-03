Bengaluru Woman Spots Luxury Autorickshaw With TV, Curtains And Fan, Video Goes Viral

A woman in Bengaluru had an unusual and amusing experience during a routine autorickshaw ride when she came across a vehicle that offered far more than the usual basic features. The incident has drawn attention online for its creative and comfortable setup.

Poorna shared her experience on Instagram after spotting the uniquely customised autorickshaw. In the video, she is seen sitting inside the vehicle while highlighting its distinctive features.

The clip shows that the autorickshaw had been modified with several additions aimed at improving passenger comfort. These included features designed to protect riders from heat, provide entertainment, and offer charging support.

Watch Video Here:

A text displayed on the video explained that the autorickshaw included curtains for heat protection, a television unit, a charger, a reading nook, support for a cause, and a fan to deal with the heat.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users reacting to the driver's efforts. Several viewers expressed amusement at the setup, while others appreciated the creativity and thought put into making the ride more comfortable.

One user commented, "This is the best auto ever!"

Another user noted, "Wow so cool."

"Grand Theft Auto literally," added a third user.