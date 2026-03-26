Bengaluru Driver Rams Autorickshaw Into Woman, Dumps Body On Way To Hospital

Days after the body of a woman was found dumped in a heap of garbage here, police have arrested an autorickshaw driver as investigation revealed that she was hit by his vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Basavegowda (50), they said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Monday near Kengeri, when the victim, Kempamma (50), was returning from her hometown in Mandya after a train journey. The autorickshaw driver allegedly hit her, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.

He panicked and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors advised him to shift the injured woman to a speciality hospital. However, on the way, he realised that she had succumbed to her injuries, a senior police officer said.

Fearing consequences, he allegedly disposed of the body in a heap of garbage behind a bus stop in Mylasandra, he said.

The body was later discovered by passersby, who alerted the police.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, the accused was traced and subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, they added.



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