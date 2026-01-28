Bengaluru Auto Driver Returns Passenger's Extra Fare, Wins Praise Online: 'He Sent Money Back'

Amid the language debate, traffic snarls and the autorickshaw mafia problems, Bengaluru has had its fair share of controversies in recent months. Now, a social media post titled, 'A small reminder that there are still good people around us', has highlighted the positive and kind side of Bengaluru, where an autorickshaw driver went out of his way to return a passenger's money.

"I was using a Rapido auto. After the ride, I paid the amount via UPI, but because of some bank issue on his side, the payment showed as pending. He then gave me another UPI ID and asked me to pay there. I did, and this one went through successfully," the user wrote on Reddit.

However, soon after, the first payment was marked successful, meaning the auto driver had received double the amount. He immediately attempted to return the extra money, but his UPI kept failing.

"He tried twice, both times failed. I was already in a hurry because I had to go for a doctor visit. He asked for my number and said he would send it later," the user said.

"Honestly, I gave my number thinking, Okay, this money is probably gone. But tonight around 8:30 PM, he actually sent the money back."

"The user shared this small, positive moment to highlight a contrast to the common, negative narrative surrounding Bengaluru auto drivers.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Very Rare'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users lauded the auto driver for his honesty, while others shared their experience.

"What a pity. Nowadays, we all are made to remember those doing good deeds. That means we are in the era where do-gooders have become a rare species. But I appreciate you for sharing this message here," said one user, while another added: "This was nice to read, but it made me sad that we have become a low-trust society where these things have become the exception instead of the norm."

A third commented: "Very frikking rare though. I was once late for an exam, took an auto, stopped outside the exam centre. I didn't have any change on me. Auto driver knew, he said I have the change, took the 500 note and sped off."

A fourth said: "I have heard so much about auto drivers in Bengaluru. Been here for almost 7 years and have taken numerous auto rides. Never ever faced any bad behaviour. In fact at many occasions, they helped me a lot."