Woman Autorickshaw Driver Helps Bengaluru Man At Night, Wins Praise Online

A Bengaluru man has gone viral on social media after sharing a post about a woman autorickshaw driver helping him out when he was seemingly stuck. In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), the user named Varun Agarwal revealed that he was stranded in Indiranagar late at night when several auto drivers refused to take him to Koramangala.

"So l was stuck in Indiranagar without a cab. No auto was willing to go to Koramangala and every auto guy said no to me. I must have walked for almost a kilometre when I found this lady auto driver parked on the side of the road," Agarwal wrote.

Initially, the driver told him she was done for the day and was heading home. But as Agarwal turned to leave, she called him back and agreed to drop him.

"I told her it's ok I'll find some other auto but she insisted and took me all the way to Koramangala." the user said, adding that they didn't even discuss the fare.

"The actual cost on Uber itself is 300 but she just asked for 200. I told her it's too less but she said it's ok. I insisted on paying 300. This was probably one of the best auto experiences l've had in recent time. We need more women auto drivers."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reacts

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users lauded the woman driver's kindness, adding that the majority of people were good in the world.

"The fact that this happened in Bangalore, where the autowallahs can be really scary, is such a pleasant change. An example of good feminism!" said one user while another added: "Women appreciate being treated with respect, and when you show that, they respond positively."

A third commented: "More auto-wallahs are good than bad but those bad ones have made us avoid autos at all costs. It's sad, but trauma is above delight in defining behaviour."