Bengaluru Auto Driver's 'Ergonomic Gaming Chair' Seat Goes Viral, Internet Is Amused

In what can only be described as a 'peak' Bengaluru moment, a social media user recently shared a photo captured during their autorickshaw commute through the city which has caught the internet's attention. The viral pic shows the rickshaw fitted with an 'ergonomic' gaming chair instead of a regular seat, which not only surprised the passenger but also social media users.

Though Bengaluru's autorickshaw drivers have a notorious reputation owing to myriad reasons, they are also known for their quirky, innovative, and often heartwarming ways of standing out on the road.

"Got blessed with an ergonomic auto today," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the viral image.

See the viral post here:

got blessed with an ergonomic auto today pic.twitter.com/f14ZTEsEym — Narasimha Kanduri (@NarasimhaKan) September 4, 2025

As the post went viral, garnering over 260,000 views, social media users were impressed by the rickshaw driver's creativity and innovation. Others praised him for finding a solution that would help protect his back during long hours of sitting and driving the vehicle.

"This is the exact chair I have in my room. OMG," said one user while another wrote: "Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore."

A third commented: “Mine one had a gaming chair. Asked him to install a portable monitor to watch YouTube in traffic.”

A fourth said: "Only in India do we turn the most mundane rides into showcases of jugaad genius."

Previous instance

This is not the first instance when an autorickshaw driver has gone viral from the tech hub of India. Last month, a viral pic showed a rickshaw driver watching a podcast by Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant, whilst driving the vehicle.

The pic showed the podcast being played on a small monitor screen that the driver had seemingly fixed just above the windshield. Users praised the driver for spending his time productively by listening to Mr Ravikant, who is known for his entrepreneurial and philosophical insights.