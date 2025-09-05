Happy Onam 2025: Share These Onam Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes

Happy Onam 2025: Celebrated with fervour, joy and devotion in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Onam is a 10-day-long festival that marks the harvest season and the end of the monsoon. The festival is also attributed to the return of King Mahabali as per ancient scriptures. This year, Onam festivities started on August 26, 2025 and will conclude with Thiruvonam falling on Friday, September 5, 2025.

To mark the festival, families decorate their homes with 'pookalam', which is a colourful floral design at the doorstep. From dance and music to food and games, the 10 days of Onam festival are celebrated with much pomp and show across Kerala.

Make this festival even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more with your family, friends and relatives:

Happy Onam 2025, Quotes, Messages And Status For Friends And Family:

On this joyful day, may your heart and home be filled with life and laughter. Happy Onam.

May the festive vibes of Onam inspire you to embrace the goodness of life, share your blessings, and create beautiful memories with those you cherish.

As the sweet payasam and traditional dishes adorn your table, may they also fill your life with sweetness and fulfilment. Happy Onam to you and your family.

May this Onam fill your heart with peace, your home with laughter, and your life with the quiet joy of togetherness.

Wishing you a festive season rich with flavours, full of colour, and overflowing with moments that turn into beautiful memories.

On this festive occasion, may the blessings of King Mahabali bring you and your family endless joy and success. Happy Onam.

Onam is not just about flowers and feasts but also about sharing smiles and happiness. Happy Onam 2025!

Happy Onam 2025! May this harvest festival bring joy, prosperity, and endless blessings.

As King Mahabali returns to bless the land, may your days be filled with the kind of happiness that doesn't fade.

Wishing you and your family a beautiful Onam filled with peace, great food, and moments that turn into memories. Happy Onam 2025!

Onam is a time to honour tradition and celebrate the abundance of nature. May you find joy in the rituals, happiness in the moments, and love in the company of dear ones.

Onam isn't just a festival, it's a feeling of home, hope, and happiness. Wishing you all three in abundance this year. Happy Onam!

May the festival of Onam infuse your days with happiness, your heart with contentment, and your home with laughter. Wishing you a wonderful celebration.

I wish you a bountiful Onam filled with good food, cherished moments, and the company of loved ones. May this festival bring abundance to your life. Happy Onam!

Onam gathers people, traditions and stories into one beautiful celebration. May this year's festival be a gentle reminder of all the good that still surrounds you.

Significance Of Onam Festival

Onam has a great religious significance among the people of Kerala. Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members.