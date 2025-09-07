French Woman's Onam Sadhya Experience Goes Viral: 'I Ate Too Much, No Regrets'

Onam is a traditional Indian festival, celebrated with joy and devotion in the southern state of Kerala. At the heart of this festival lies the grand Onam Sadhya, a vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, featuring around 26 dishes that range from crispy banana chips and tangy inji puli to coconut-rich avial, comforting sambar, fluffy matta rice, and creamy payasam. Now, a French woman has shared her experience of enjoying the festival on social media whilst devouring the Indian cuisine in the capital city of New Delhi.

Julia Chaigneau, who moved to India nearly two years ago, shared pictures of herself enjoying the 'incredible' meal with 'different flavours'.

"I don't know how I survived 20 years of my life without Indian food!" wrote Ms Chaigneau on X (Formerly Twitter).

"Today I went for Onam Sadhya for the first time. It was incredible with so many new different flavours. I ate way too much but no regrets life is good. Now I can take a nap," she added.

'Beauty of India'

As the post gained significant traction, social media users lauded Ms Chaigneau for immersing herself in the culture and enjoying what makes Onam such a revered festival.

"Good, that you gave it a try, and you tasted it. It is one of the best vegetarian foods you can get to eat, with all the ingredients homemade and tasty," said one user, while another added: "That's the beauty of India. On any side you go, the food will always amaze you."

A third commented: "Julia, now that you've fallen for Onam sadhya, it's only fair we give you a proper Malayali name...I vote for Julie Kutty!"

A fourth said: "Even looking at the pic makes my mouth watery. Hope you had a great time enjoying it!"

Onam is a 10-day-long festival that marks the harvest season and the end of the monsoon. It is also attributed to the return of King Mahabali as per ancient scriptures. This year, Onam festivities started on August 26, 2025 and will conclude with Thiruvonam falling on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Through the celebrations of this festival, people show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. People offer prayers to lord Vamana and their beloved King Mahabali, for the well-being and longevity of their family members