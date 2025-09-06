Apple iPhone 17 Specs Leak Ahead Of Sep 9 Launch: Price, Features Revealed

Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Apple has announced it will be hosting its 'Awe dropping' event on Tuesday (Sep 9), where its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series could be unveiled alongside new versions of the Apple Watch, updated AirPods, and a range of accessories. The California-based company is expected to release four variants of the upcoming series, viz., iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and the basic iPhone 17 option.

Apple boss Tim Cook teased the event last month with a logo that is styled like a thermal camera image, leading to fan theories that a thermal camera or a vapour-chamber cooling upgrade was coming to the device. While Apple has been tight-lipped about the specs, a number of leaks have been reported, hinting at what the new device may pack.

Design

Though details are still speculative, Apple is likely to launch a redesigned iPhone for the first time in five years. The iPhone Air could signal a fresh artistic direction for the brand, taking inspiration from its highly successful MacBook Air and iPad Air.

The device might be considerably thinner than the previous iPhone at 5.5 millimetres, which is even thinner than the recently released Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, as per Bloomberg. It will have the same A19 processor as the iPhone 17. It will also have a standard USB-C port, ProMotion support and a 6.6-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, potentially including improved low-light performance and enhanced zoom functionality.

Expected colours

As per various leaks, the iPhone 17 could look more eye-catching than ever with two fresh colours -- green and purple, being considered for the new series. Last year's iPhone 16 was released in five 'vibrant' colours - black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, which is a deep blue.

Battery

According to the leak, as cited in a report by Forbes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery could be as big as around 5,000mAh, which is bigger than the current biggest iPhone battery, in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which measures 4,676mAh.

The new Pro model might feature advanced OLED panels capable of higher brightness levels whilst not straining the battery. This feature may help creators wh use the 4K video recording at 60 frames per second feature.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max May Feature Biggest-Capacity Battery In iPhone Yet

Expected price

The iPhone 17 series might start at Rs 89,900 for the base version, with the Air going for Rs 95,000, and the Pro Max being priced as high as Rs 1,64,900, as per reports. Currency movements and Apple's global strategy might still impact what customers pay.

According to a report by JPMorgan, the base iPhone 17 is expected to stay at $799, which is the same as the iPhone 16. The newly introduced iPhone 17 Air, which is replacing the Plus model, could be priced between $899 and $949.