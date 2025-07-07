Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max May Feature Biggest-Capacity Battery In iPhone Yet

Apple iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air, and 17 Pro Max: Ahead of this fall's launch of the iPhone 17, a new leak suggests that the new Apple smartphone may have a bigger-capacity battery than any of its predecessors. The California-based company is expected to release four variants of the upcoming series, viz., iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and the basic iPhone 17 option.

According to the leak, as cited in a report by Forbes, the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery could be as big as around 5,000mAh, which is bigger than the current biggest iPhone battery, in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which measures 4,676mAh.

If the battery is increased, it would lend credibility to rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro Max being thicker than before. The extra space would be used to increase the battery size. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25 millimetres thick, its successor could be half a millimetre thicker at 8.725 mm.

Expected colours

As per various leaks, the iPhone 17 could look more eye-catching than ever with two fresh colours -- green and purple, being considered for the new series. Last year's iPhone 16 was released in five 'vibrant' colours - black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, which is a deep blue.

When will the launch take place?

Keeping up with Apple's recent trend of iPhone launches, the next series of smartphones could be launched anytime in the second or third week of September. Pre-orders should begin immediately after, with the availability expected within a week or two.

Also Read | Apple May Hike New iPhone Prices But Refrain From Blaming Tariffs: Report

Design

While details are still speculative, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, potentially including improved low-light performance and enhanced zoom functionality.

Expected price

The iPhone 17 series might start at Rs 89,900 for the base version, with the Air going for Rs 95,000, and the Pro Max being priced as high as Rs 1,64,900, as per reports.

For the latest and most accurate information on Apple's products, visit the official Apple website. These rumours are based on speculation and leaks, and the actual design and features may differ. We'll have to wait until September for the official launch to know more about the iPhone 17.