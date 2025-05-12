Apple May Hike New iPhone Prices But Refrain From Blaming Tariffs: Report

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone series. The company aims to avoid attributing price hikes to US tariffs on imports. Apple plans to link price increases to new features and designs instead.

Apple is considering raising the price of its new iPhone series, scheduled to launch in fall, later this year, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The Cupertino-based company, however, is hoping to avoid a scenario where the price increase is attributed to US tariffs on goods from China, where most Apple devices are assembled.

Apple executives have seemingly learnt their lesson from Amazon after the Jeff Bezos-owned company was chided by the US government. In April, a news report claimed that Amazon might show the impact of tariffs on its shoppers. Immediately after, the White House called it a hostile act, prompting Amazon to state that the idea "was never approved and is not going to happen".

Instead, Apple is now considering linking the price hikes to other developments, which might include new features and designs. The company is also now importing a larger portion of its iPhones from India, rather than China, to mitigate tariffs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has already highlighted that current tariff policies would lead to $900 million in additional costs in this quarter, and more after that. Consequently, the tech giant has shifted additional production to India to mitigate the tariff costs.

What do we know about iPhone 17?

Apple is expected to debut an ultra-thin iPhone this year, as per multiple leaks. The camera panel might be integrated in the back of the phone, creating a seamless look, while the current 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 16 series may give way to the 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to be equipped with Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chipset, which might be manufactured using an advanced 3nm process.

US-China deal

The development comes in the backdrop of the US and China on Monday (May 12), agreeing to pause respective reciprocal tariffs on each other for 90 days. The combined 145 per cent US levies on most Chinese imports will be reduced to 30 per cent, while the 125 per cent Chinese duties on US goods will drop to 10 per cent.

The White House called the agreement a "trade deal" in an initial statement on Sunday, but it is still unclear what an acceptable goal is for both sides or how long it will take to get there.