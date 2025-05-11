Apple iPhone 17, 17 Pro And 17 Pro Max: Expected Features, Date, Price And More

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Significant camera upgrades are expected for iPhone 17 models. Launch likely in the second or third week of September 2023. iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 17, 17 Pro And 17 Pro Max: With a few months to go for the launch of the new iPhone, the market is rife with speculations about the new features and hardware design of the next generation of Apple's flagship product. Significant improvements are coming to the cameras across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, suggesting a prominent leap from the iPhone 16 range.

When will the launch take place?

Keeping up with Apple's recent trend of iPhone launches, the next series of smartphones could be launched anytime in the second or third week of September. Pre-orders should begin immediately after, with the availability expected within a week or two.

Expected design of iPhone

According to Forbes, while details are still speculative, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, potentially including improved low-light performance and enhanced zoom functionality.

As per multiple leaks, the camera panel might be in the same colour as the rest of the back of the phone, creating a seamless look. The current 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone 16 series may give way to the 48-megapixel telephoto lens, marking the first time Apple has rejigged things since iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The flash, LiDAR sensor, and microphone will be situated at the extreme right of the wider panel in a neatly spaced column.

Also Read | Production Of Apple iPhones In India Surges 60% To Rs 1.89 Lakh Crore In 2024-25

Hardware improvements

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are anticipated to be equipped with Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chipset, which is expected to be manufactured using an advanced 3nm process.

Expected price

The iPhone 17 series might start at Rs 79,900 in India, but the prices could rise for the base and pro models, owing to the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. The manufacturing of phones in China might get costlier due to the ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Authentic source

For the latest and most accurate information on Apple's products, visit the official Apple website. These rumours are based on speculation and leaks, and the actual design and features may differ. We'll have to wait until September for the official launch to know more about the iPhone 17 Pro.