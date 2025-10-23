Apple Slashes iPhone Air Production After Weak Demand: Report

Apple has decided to cut production of iPhone Air, one of its marquee launches this year, after the device failed to impress the market. While the company is maintaining overall production for the iPhone 17 lineup at around 85-90 million units, iPhone Air devices will drop to nearly "end of production" levels, according to sources cited by Nikkei Asia.

Launched in September 2025 at $999, the iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest phone ever at 5.6mm and the lightest since the 2020 iPhone 12 mini. It features a titanium frame, a 48-megapixel main camera shared with the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, and battery life that can be extended to 40 hours using Apple's $99 MagSafe battery pack. Despite these features, the Air's single camera and shorter battery life have limited its appeal.

Supply chain managers reported that production orders starting in November will be "less than 10 per cent of the volume compared with September," as per The Verge.

The iPhone Air accounted for roughly 10-15 per cent of projected iPhone 17 production but will now see sharply reduced volume.

Apple has increased production of the base iPhone 17 by 5 million units and boosted Pro model production. Counterpoint analysts reported that the iPhone 17 series outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14 per cent in the first 10 days of availability in the US and China.

Low demand outside China appears to be a major factor. Since the iPhone Air's release in China is scheduled for October 22, reports of weak sales likely reflect other markets, according to Fortune.

A KeyBanc Capital Markets survey found demand for the Air "virtually zero," while interest in foldable phones is also limited. At the same time, demand for the iPhone 17 series remains strong, particularly for Pro and Pro Max models. KeyBanc said that mentions of AI in Apple's recent events and marketing have not yet significantly influenced consumer purchases.

The iPhone Air's weak performance mirrors Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, which sold only 1.31 million units by August, forcing the Korean tech giant to halt production and cancel the model. Analysts say customers continue to favour high-end cameras, larger batteries, and more traditional designs over ultra-thin models, as per Fortune.