Not A Fan Of iPhone's New Liquid Glass Look? Apple To Roll Out Fix Soon

Apple has introduced a new way for iPhone users to adjust how the Liquid Glass interface appears on their screens. With the latest iOS 26.1 beta 4 update, users can now choose to reduce the transparency effect of iOS 26.

The Liquid Glass interface, which rolled out with iOS 26 in mid-September, gave iPhones a translucent look. While some found it sleek and modern, others complained it was too reflective and caused eye strain. Apple apparently took that feedback on board with this latest beta.

First reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's iOS 26.1 beta adds a toggle that allows users to switch between 'clear' and 'tinted' modes. The new option can be found by heading to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass.

Apple says users can now “choose a preferred look for Liquid Glass.” The Clear setting maintains a transparent style, while the Tinted option adds more opacity for better contrast.

The same setting is being tested on iPadOS 26.1 and macOS 26.1.

Currently, this new option is available in the developer beta, with a public beta to be released soon. The rollout of iOS 26.1 is expected in late October or early November.

Apple first launched iOS 26 on 15 September for iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and later models, including the new iPhone 17 series, which shipped with it preinstalled.