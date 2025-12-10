Startup Founder Surprised To Learn Security Guard Has 3 Lakh YouTube Subscribers

An Indian-origin entrepreneur based in San Francisco, Harish Uthayakumar, recently took to X to share a surprising discovery about his workplace security guard. In a post that has now gained over 30,000 views, Harish revealed that the guard has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he creates Bengali comedy skits. According to Harish, the young content creator began his journey during the Covid-19 pandemic at the age of 14 and has since built a significant online following.

Harish praised the guard's creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, noting that if he ever had to make Bengali ads, he would hire him. He also encouraged others to do the same.

Today I realised our security guard has 300,000 subscribers on YouTube. He started making Bengali skits during Covid when he was 14!



What an entrepreneurial guy! If I ever had to make Bengali ads I'm gonna get this guy and so should you, I can share the contact! pic.twitter.com/OMxKLJXM36 — Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) December 8, 2025

The post sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised the young man's creativity and hustle, others raised questions about the realities of digital success.

One user asked, "Then why is he still a security guard? Content on YouTube is free. Your subscriber number doesn't define your worth, quality does."

Another echoed similar sentiments, wondering why someone with such a large following wasn't earning more than a security job.

A third user questioned why Harish hadn't shared a link to the guard's channel, hinting at curiosity about the actual content.

The responses reflect a broader conversation about monetisation on platforms like YouTube, especially for regional or niche creators. While impressive subscriber counts may seem lucrative, the financial returns can often vary based on audience engagement, content type, and advertiser interest, a nuance many commenters pointed out.