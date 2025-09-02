Mid-Air Onam Sadya Meal? Air India Express To Serve On Select Flight Routes

With Onam celebrations approaching, Air India Express is offering a special Onam Sadya meal on board its international flights. Passengers travelling between August 24 and September 6 on flights from and to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru can pre-book this festive meal for Rs 500 as part of the airline's 'Gourmair' menu.

Video: Kerala Teacher Suspended for Urging Muslim Students to Skip Onam Celebrations, FIR Filed

The Onam Sadya is a traditional vegetarian feast featuring Kerala dishes such as Matta rice with Parippu, Sambar, Avial, Kootu curry, Erissery, Thoran, mango pickle, Inji Puli, banana chips, Sharkara Varatti, and the sweet dish Palada Pradhaman. It celebrates the spirit of Onam, symbolising abundance and togetherness.

Passengers are advised to reserve the meal at least 18 hours before departure. The airline highlighted the festive significance of Sadya and aims to bring this cultural experience to travellers this season.

Also Read | Onam To Durga Puja: Complete List Of School Holidays In September 2025

Onam: The harvest festival of Kerala

Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated by Malayalis worldwide, marking the end of the harvest season in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August/September). It honours King Mahabali's annual homecoming, symbolising a golden age of prosperity and equality. Key traditions include the grand vegetarian Onam Sadhya feast, colourful floral Pookalam designs, thrilling Vallam Kali boat races, and the vibrant Pulikali tiger dance. The celebrations also feature martial arts, folk dances, and games, reflecting Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

The special Onam Sadya meal is also available on Air India Express flights from the UAE to Kerala and Mangaluru between August 24 and September 6. Passengers can pre-book this festive meal, offered as part of the airline's 'Gourmair' menu, at least 18 hours before their flight.In tribute to Kerala's culture, the airline's new Boeing aircraft, VT-BXM, features tail art inspired by the traditional Kasavu design.