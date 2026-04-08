'Peak Bengaluru': Autorickshaw Driver Tracks Crypto Charts At Traffic Signal

In what can only be described as a 'peak' Bengaluru moment, a social media user recently spotted an autorickshaw driver tracking crypto charts at a traffic signal. While waiting at the busy Vega City Mall junction last Thursday evening (Apr 2), the driver was spotted multitasking, with Google Maps active in the background of his smartphone while he analysed crypto market movements.

"Peak Bengaluru Moments! Boundaries don't exist!! I watched someone rewrite them at the Bangalore traffic signal, which asked people to stop," the man wrote in a Threads post.

"A mid-age auto rickshaw driver sat at the intersection operating on a split screen: half his attention on Uber/Ola navigation, half on crypto trading charts with technical levels."

While the user claimed they were not encouraging distracted driving, the video was still highlighted as a prime example of the ongoing democratisation of access.

"That's the shift happening right now. Access is democratising faster than our assumptions can keep up. The tools are available. The knowledge is free. The only real barrier left is the decision to begin," the user said.

"If you're waiting for the perfect moment to learn that skill or explore that field, you're already behind someone at a traffic light who didn't wait."

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As the post went viral, social media users were impressed by the rickshaw driver's hustle and multitasking skills. Others advised that the auto driver should stay away from crypto trading.

“Bangalore auto and bike drivers have multiple talents," said one user, while another added: "Crypto trading is risky lol…only fools will put entire savings into it and hope the graphs gives hope. Been there, done that. If anyone can, better advise them to invest, not in get-rich-quick schemes no matter how legal it might look."