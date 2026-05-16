Viral Clip Sparks Claims Trump Peeked At Xi Jinping's Notes. Here's What Really Happened

A viral video from Beijing has triggered online speculation after some social media users claimed US President Donald Trump was attempting to peek at Chinese President Xi Jinping's notes during a public event. The clip, which has been viewed millions of times online, appears to show Trump looking at a notebook after Xi briefly stood up from his seat. The moment quickly fuelled claims on social media that the US president was trying to read private notes belonging to the Chinese leader.

However, a closer examination of the footage suggests otherwise.

CNN clarified in a video analysis that the notebook seen in the clip appeared to display the presidential seal, indicating that it was likely Trump's own speech binder or a translated copy of his prepared remarks rather than Xi's personal notes.

The footage later seems to confirm that explanation. Shortly after the widely discussed moment, Trump is seen walking towards the podium carrying what appears to be the same binder. He then opens it and reads from it during his speech.

The CNN's clarification has done little to slow the spread of the video online, where users continue debating the interaction across social media platforms. The clip is another example of how short videos involving world leaders can quickly go viral and generate misleading interpretations before the full context becomes clear.

The incident comes amid continued global attention on relations between the United States and China, with every public interaction between the two leaders drawing intense scrutiny online.