Lithuanian Woman Lists Five Indian Values Europeans Should Learn: 'This May Be Controversial'

A Lithuanian woman, currently living in India, has gone viral for sharing a list of five things that she would like Europeans to learn from India. In a now-viral Instagram post, the user named Monika Kunjeswari Dasi showcased five aspects of Indian life that she admires, based on her experience residing in the country. Dasi highlighted India's warm hospitality, rich culinary heritage, and deeply rooted sense of community. She challenged the common Western perception that rural Indian life is merely "simple", warning that Europe is rapidly losing the very core values that thrive in India's smaller towns.

"I know this may be controversial, but after living in India for years, I noticed there are actually quite a few things Western countries could learn from Indian culture," Dasi captioned her post.

"Many people from Europe visit villages or smaller towns in India and think people are “simple”. But honestly, some of the values I found here are something we are slowly losing in the West."

Here Are 5 Things Europeans Should Learn From Indians As Per Dasi:

Hospitality: Dasi highlighted the Indian philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava, which translates to, 'A guest is akin to God'. She said the way guests are treated in India was on another level.



Dasi highlighted the Indian philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava, which translates to, 'A guest is akin to God'. She said the way guests are treated in India was on another level. Community: While communities are becoming fragmented in Europe, Dasi said Indians still value being in a close-knit community. "People help each other. Friends help friends. Neighbours know each other. If somebody needs something, there is usually someone around willing to help," she said.



While communities are becoming fragmented in Europe, Dasi said Indians still value being in a close-knit community. "People help each other. Friends help friends. Neighbours know each other. If somebody needs something, there is usually someone around willing to help," she said. Food and Cooking: As for food, Dasi said home cooking is still the norm in India, where the family sits together and consumes the meal. "Not everything is about convenience and consuming things as fast as possible," Dasi pointed.



As for food, Dasi said home cooking is still the norm in India, where the family sits together and consumes the meal. "Not everything is about convenience and consuming things as fast as possible," Dasi pointed. Cleanliness: Dasi said she genuinely admired that people in India took personal hygiene seriously, which makes everyone feel better and shows respect to people around.



Dasi said she genuinely admired that people in India took personal hygiene seriously, which makes everyone feel better and shows respect to people around. Joy: The Lithuanian highlighted that people in India did not need a special reason to enjoy life. "There is a lightness to it. Sometimes I feel in Europe we have become so serious that we have forgotten how to simply enjoy things," she said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'India Preserves Something Deeper'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1.28 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded Dasi for highlighting the positive side of India.

"You are beautiful. Thanks for highlighting what is second nature to us, but we often fail to notice," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for believing and respecting India. An incredible list from you."

A third explained: "India preserves something deeper: human warmth, spiritual grounding, and the ability to see life beyond material success. 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is not just hospitality. It comes from the idea that every soul carries divinity within. The world may advance technologically, but civilisations survive only when compassion, respect, and dharma remain alive."

A fourth commented: "I appreciate for the detailed caption and respect your neutral and minute observation of Indian values. Hari Om."