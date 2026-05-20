Family Dinners And Peace Over Promotions: Indian Man Explains Europe's Different Idea of Success

An Indian professional living in Europe has gone viral after sharing his observations about the sharp differences between European and Indian work culture. His comments, focused on work-life balance and attitudes towards career growth, sparked widespread discussion online about burnout, productivity, and personal well-being.

In a video posted on Instagram by the account Our Unscripted Life, the man said the biggest surprise for Indians working in Europe is not the salary or shorter work hours but the fact that work is not treated as the centre of life.

He explained that many Europeans appear more excited about their lives outside office hours than about professional status. According to him, staying late at work or constantly appearing busy is not viewed as an achievement in many European workplaces. He also noted that some employees willingly turn down promotions if they feel the added responsibility could affect their peace of mind, family time, or mental health.

The video further reflected on how ideas of success differ across cultures. It highlighted how evenings with family, relaxed weekends, and personal time are often prioritised over professional ambition in several European countries.

"One thing Europe changed for us? Success stopped meaning “always being busy.” The biggest work culture shock wasn't the salary or work hours…it was seeing people prioritize life outside work. Family dinners. Peaceful evenings.Weekends that actually feel like weekends. Maybe success really does look different in different parts of the world," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly resonated with social media users, especially Indians comparing workplace culture in Europe with the high-pressure corporate environment common in India. Many users agreed with the observations, while others pointed out that work culture can vary widely depending on the country, industry and individual circumstances.

Several users said they had witnessed similar attitudes across Europe, particularly the tendency among employees to prioritise balance and personal well-being over rapid career advancement.

One user wrote, "This is very true and honestly you see this if you have even travelled across europe."

Another commented, "Turning down promotions , true that."