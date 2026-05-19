Indian Man Shocked As Tree Cutter In Canada Earns Rs 49,000 In One Hour: ''It Will Blow Your Mind"

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked an online discussion after revealing how much he paid a tree-cutting professional for just one hour of work. Vishal, who shared the experience on Instagram, said skilled trade jobs in Canada can be highly lucrative for those with the right expertise, equipment, and experience.

In the video, Vishal said he paid a tree trimmer CAD 700 (Rs 49,113) to cut overgrown branches at his home, and the entire job was completed in about an hour. He added that the worker stays fully booked during the summer season and switches to snow removal work during Canada's winters, allowing him to earn steadily throughout the year.

Vishal stressed that such jobs involve far more than physical labour. According to him, tree trimming requires technical skill, expensive machinery, specialised tools, trucks, and experience. He also pointed out the risks involved, including potential injuries and property damage, which increase the overall cost of the service.

He explained that the flat fee also covers business expenses such as fuel, commercial insurance, equipment maintenance, licensing, and taxes. Vishal encouraged viewers to look beyond conventional white-collar careers and recognise the earning potential in skilled trades and service-based professions.

"He earns so much in Canada 🇨🇦, it will blow your mind," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users agreeing that countries like Canada place a high value on trade skills. Several users noted that professions such as plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, snow clearing, and tree trimming can often offer better financial returns than many desk jobs. The discussion also highlighted how blue-collar work in developed countries is often priced based on expertise, liability, and operational costs rather than just hourly labour.

Many also pointed out the risks and inherent dangers of the profession. One user wrote, "Brother, he is taking a big risk not only for himself but also for others around him. If that tiny branch injures someone, then his whole business will be affected."

Another said, "Bro, you're making these balance sheet assumptions without verification. he made $700 but what about his equipment lease cost? His expense? Average profit margin is somewhere between 30% to 10% in Canada in service industry... this means he made he made $70 to $210 from you alone... You never ran a business in Canada and it shows."

"This is the reality of Canada. In many fields, a practical skill is worth far more than a university degree," a third user added.