F1 Weekend In Montreal Sees Protests From Sex Workers

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is facing unexpected controversy even before the race cars hit the track. Sex workers in the city have announced plans for a strike during the Formula 1 weekend.

Sex Workers' Autonomous Committee of Montreal (SWAC) says workers in strip clubs and massage parlours are dealing with poor treatment, unsafe conditions and unfair business practices.

The group chose the Grand Prix weekend because it is considered the busiest and most profitable time of the year for adult entertainment venues. SWAC believes the timing gives workers the strongest chance to pressure business owners and bring attention to their demands.

Among the changes requested are better workplace conditions, official employee recognition, stronger safety measures and access to government benefits. The organisation is also encouraging F1 fans to avoid attending Grand Prix related events, which are scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

SWAC is also demanding the abolition of the “bar fee” that strippers are required to pay in order to work at clubs. Along with that, the group wants cleaner and safer workplaces and says there should be no unfair treatment when it comes to hiring workers or giving them shifts.

“As strippers, we are considered independent contractors, this ​means that on paper, we are treated the same as, say, an independent ‌plumber that you would hire for your home repairs,” SWAC said in a statement.

The organisation claims that many clubs increase the fees dancers must pay during such weekends and also introduce strict rules that can lead to extra penalty charges. The group said that in 2025, one Montreal club reportedly charged dancers $110 per night during the five days of the F1 event.

According to their estimates, even with a lower number of workers each night, the club still earned tens of thousands of dollars just from these entry fees alone, without including extra fines or late charges dancers may also have had to pay. SWAC argues that this system mainly helps club owners make more money while workers are left dealing with most of the financial pressure.

“We think the Grand Prix is the best time to strike. The clubs are at their busiest, making it the most lucrative period of the year for our boss. This is our chance to threaten that income and affect them when it hurts the most. During this time, despite management making more money, dancers have to put up with a list of new rules, increased bar fees, overbooking and generally worse working conditions.”

The group believes this is also the period when workers face the most pressure, strict rules and unfair treatment from management. Because of this, SWAC feels the busy Grand Prix weekend gives dancers the best chance to draw attention to the problems they deal with at work.