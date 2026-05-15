'$100 Per Head': Inside 22-Year-Old Indian Man's Human Smuggling Ring In US

A 22-year-old Indian man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to smuggle people from Canada into the United States, according to the US Department of Justice. Accused Shivam, whose last name is not known, the American agency said, admitted to coordinating smuggling operations across the US' northern border between October 2024 and June 2025, bringing "aliens from India" illegally across the US-Canada border into New York.

According to court documents, Shivam's role was to arrange drivers to pick up "aliens" from the Canadian border and transport them further into the United States, specifically to stash houses around Northern New York and to hotels in Plattsburgh.

The accused, who is being charged for his role, paid his drivers for each individual they smuggled and expected payment for his role in the operation.

How The Smuggling Ring Worked

"On January 25, 2025, the defendant directed a co-conspirator to smuggle 12 aliens from India and the United Kingdom from Canada into the United States. The defendant paid his co-conspirator $100 per alien smuggled," the Justice Department said.

The same month, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in tandem near the US-Canada border. Both vehicles accelerated to avoid agents, triggering a pursuit. One vehicle went off the road and became immobilised, while the other was later stopped in Mooers, New York. The vehicles contained a total of 12 persons who were being brought illegally into the US.

Shivam pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three counts of alien smuggling for financial gain. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.