Illegal Indian 'Alien' Truck Driver In ICE Custody After Fatal US Crash

A 25-year-old Indian man has been arrested in the United States after his truck caused a three-vehicle collision, killing a 64-year-old man in Indiana. The accused, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, allegedly ran a red light, causing a fatal crash. He's in the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, as he was not only driving wrong and cost a life, but he was also in Indiana illegally, US authorities said.

Per a Fox News report, Singh was caught crossing the US border in 2018-- a minor at the time-- but was later released. He reportedly received a commercial driver's license in May 2025.

About The Crash

The fatal crash reportedly occurred in Hendricks County, Indiana, located just west of Indianapolis. Eyewitnesses told Fox59 News that around noon on Wednesday, Singh made a fatal mistake and slammed his semi-truck into the side of a white pickup.

"He went through the intersection and hit the electric truck that was driving through," said a witness, Kate Breedlove, who claimed she herself narrowly missed being hit and quickly ran to check on the victim in the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, died at the scene.

Credit: @paturious on X

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) noted that the tragedy comes less than two weeks after another illegal alien driving a semi-truck killed four innocent people in Indiana.

"It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don't know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America's roads. These tragedies are 100 per cent preventable, and we pray for the family and victim," DHS said in a statement to Fox News.

As per authorities, Singh, who was first detained in 2018, was released into the US under the 1997 Flores consent decree, which mandated that children who crossed the border illegally were to be released to a parent or adult relative rather than being detained.

The first Donald Trump administration moved to abolish the Clinton-era policy in 2019, the year after Sukhdeep crossed the border.

Similar Cases In The US

The crash comes about two weeks after Bekzhan Beishekeev, an illegal immigrant truck driver from Kazakhstan, allegedly killed four people in another Indiana accident.

In another high-profile case from August 2025, an Indian man, Harjinder Singh, also an illegal migrant in the US, allegedly made an illegal U-turn, jackknifing his truck and causing a crash that killed three people.

