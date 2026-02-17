'Child Rapist': ICE Says Indian 'Alien' Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old

An Indian man has been arrested in the United States for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the accused, identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, is an undocumented immigrant in America and is pending removal proceedings under US immigration law. He's also accused of shoplifting and public disorder.

"Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We'll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings," ICE said in a post on X.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD UNDER 13

—SHOPLIFTING

—PUBLIC DISORDER



Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey.



We'll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/VM97e9KUD9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 16, 2026

Calling Kottapalli a 'child rapist,' ICE said the Indian man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age. The agency did not disclose the date of arrest or any other details of the alleged offenses.



ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Man Jailed In Singapore For Posing As Prison Officer

ICE Raids In US

Under Trump 2.0, ICE has been heavily cracking down on illegal aliens in the country. In December, the agency also detained an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal motorway accident in Oregon that killed two Americans. According to the Indian government's data, over 3,800 Indians were deported from the US in 2025 under US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration drive.

ALSO READ: Parents Of Indian Student Found Dead In US Want To Collect Body Themselves

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also released a database of around 25,000 "criminal illegal aliens," including murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers, arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection, and convicted, as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. As many as 89 people of Indian origin are on the US list of "Worst of the Worst" criminals.

Trump had promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States. On his first day in office, he signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern US border, announcing the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport "criminal aliens".

ALSO READ: "Her Life Mattered": 3 Years After Indian Student Death, A Response From US

But immigration enforcement operations in several states have at times turned violent, leading to an uproar from Democrats and a growing number of Republicans.