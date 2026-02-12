"Her Life Mattered": 3 Years After Indian Student Death, A Response From US

The city of Seattle in the United States has reached a $29 million (roughly over Rs 260 crore) settlement with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate Indian student who was killed after being struck by a speeding police car while crossing a road in 2023.

Kandula, a graduate student pursuing her master's degree in information systems at Northeastern University's Seattle campus, was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving as fast as 74 mph (119 kph) in a 25-mph (40-kph) zone as he responded to a drug overdose call on January 23, 2003. He had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections.

'Her Life Mattered'

"Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family," City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement Wednesday.

"Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community."

'Limited Value'

Kandula's death had sparked international outrage, especially in India and among the Indian community in the United States, particularly after a recording from another officer's body camera surfaced in which the officer laughed and suggested Kandula's life had "limited value" and the city should "just write a check."

The legal process that followed included a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kandula's parents in King County Superior Court. The family sought justice for their daughter and accountability for what they called police negligence.

'Closure For Parents'

The city's civilian watchdog found the comments by Officer Daniel Auderer, who was a union leader, damaged the department's reputation and undermined public trust. Auderer was later fired and has sued the city for wrongful termination. He said his remarks were intended to criticise how attorneys were likely to respond to the death.

Seattle city officials said the decision to settle the case for USD 29 million was aimed at providing "some measure of closure" to the grieving parents. They also acknowledged the heartbreak caused by the incident.

Under the settlement terms, about USD 20 million is expected to be covered by the city's insurance, with the remainder paid by the city itself. The agreement ends years of legal dispute and marks one of the largest settlements in such a case involving police negligence in Seattle's history.

Jahnavi's family has been supported by community members and diplomats during the long process, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the tragedy. Jahnavi's life and unrealised potential continue to be remembered by those who knew her and by those who followed the case around the world.

