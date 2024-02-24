India's Latest Move After US Frees Cop Who Ran Over Andhra Student

The 23-year-old was flung 100 feet after the police vehicle hit her at nearly 120 kmph. (File)

India has sought a review of the US court judgment that dropped criminal charges against a Seattle police officer who killed 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. The prosecutor said she could not pursue criminal charges against the officer due to “lack of sufficient evidence”.

Jaahnavi, a Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave's speeding car on January 23 last year while he was responding to a drug overdose call. The 23-year-old was flung 100 feet after the police vehicle hit her at nearly 120 kmph.

Bodycam footage showed Officer Dave's colleague Daniel Auderer laughing about the deadly crash, assuring him that he won't be prosecuted for the death as Jaahnavi was "26 anyway" and "had limited value".

The Indian embassy said its working to ensure justice to her family and is now waiting for Seattle police to complete its investigation.

"On the recently released investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the unfortunate death of Jaahnavi Kandula, Consulate has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family. We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney's office for review. We await completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case," the embassy said in a statement.

On Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, while expressing concern about Officer Auderer's "appalling and deeply troubling" comments, said they do not alter the legal analysis of Officer Dave's conduct. Prosecutors said that they did not have "sufficient evidence" to prove Officer Dave showed a "conscious disregard for others' safety."