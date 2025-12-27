Advertisement

Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terrorist Threat

Police responded to Manojh Lella's home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats.

Read Time: 1 min
Manojh Sai Lella is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Houston:

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.

Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday.

Police responded to Lella's home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats.  Authorities said he allegedly tried to set the home on fire several days earlier.

Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour.  Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500, respectively, according to the documents.

