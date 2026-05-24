Marco Rubio's Pre-Birthday Celebration With Cake In Delhi Ft. Village People

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday took part in his pre-birthday celebrations with American music group Village People singing "Happy Birthday" for him at the Bharat Mandapam premises in New Delhi.

Rubio, who turns 55 on May 28, was invited on stage by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to take part in the celebrations. As the top Donald Trump aide came on stage, a giant screen with the message "Happy Birthday Marco Rubio" was seen lighting up.

A huge, four-tiered cake with multiple candles was also presented to him. Rubio blew the candles on it as disco music group Village People sang "Happy Birthday" to him, before they transitioned to perform their iconic hit song YMCA.

The celebrations were part of a larger event at the Bharat Mandapam, where the 250th year of US independence was being observed in presence of Gor, Rubio, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among other dignitaries.

As Rubio stepped out of frame, Village People took over and performed their iconic hit, setting the stage on fire.

YMCA, released in October 1978, has been embraced as an anthem of the LGBTQ community and to date remains popular across the world. The upbeat disco song also became an unlikely anthem for US President Donald Trump, who is often seen dancing to its beats at several US events.

Village People was originally formed by French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, and lead singer Victor Willis. Touted as one of the most iconic disco music groups in the world, the band is credited with producing several hits including San Francisco/In Hollywood, Macho Man, YMCA, In the Navy and Go West.