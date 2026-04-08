'Dreamt I Was In Lunar Orbit': Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman's 2016 Tweet Manifesting Moon Journey Viral

Reid Wiseman, the commander of the Artemis II mission that recently completed the historic lunar fly-by, has gone viral for an old tweet where he manifested his journey to the Moon. On Monday (Apr 6), Wiseman and his crew set a new record for the farthest human travel from Earth. During a critical six-hour observation window, the team orbited the lunar far side, witnessing regions of the Moon never before seen by human eyes.

In the now-viral post, dated December 7, 2016, long before he was picked for the Artemis II mission, Wiseman said he dreamt he was in the lunar orbit.

"Dreamt I was in lunar orbit last night. Been in that post-vivid-dream-that-wasn't-real funk all morning," Wiseman wrote in the post.

Nearly eight years after Wiseman's tweet, NASA announced the four-person Artemis II crew in April 2023, which included the space agency's Victor Glover and Christina Koch alongside Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

Reacting to his old tweet, Wiseman, in a follow-up post, said he was full of 'gratidue for this experience'.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Dreamt I was in lunar orbit last night. Been in that post-vivid-dream-that-wasn't-real funk all morning. — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) December 7, 2016

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted the power of manifestation, adding that visualising your dreams can often turn them into reality.

"I never wanna hear a single person ever tell me manifestation isn't real," said one user, while another added: "Dreams do come true. I can say this with absolute certainty, and here's more evidence. Dream it, envision it, work for it."

A third commented: "That's manifestation coming into life. It's literally an example of how you can manifest anything in life. Absolutely anything."

A fourth said: "Proof that your thoughts, dreams and intuitions are not random occurrences but your future self reaching across time to show you a glimpse of what's possible if you simply refuse to let your current moment define how far you can go."