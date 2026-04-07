'Can't Handle H-1B Visa Stress Anymore': NRI Techie Plans Return To India After 8 Years In US

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) on an H-1B visa in the US, with a work experience of more than eight years, said they were considering returning to India. The techie revealed that they had 'reached a point' where they could not handle the visa stress anymore and wanted to settle back home.

"I've reached a point where I just can't handle the H-1B visa stress anymore. I've been on H-1B for 5 years, plus 3 years on OPT before that, so after 8+ working years total in the US, I'm still in a tough spot financially," the NRI wrote in a Reddit post.

Despite not having considerable savings and not knowing what to expect, the NRI said they had decided to return to the country next year.

"Next April I decided, I'll be heading back to India, and I honestly don't know what to expect. I'm single, with no responsibilities or debt, but I also don't have much savings. One thing I'm sure about I don't want to go back to a regular 9-5 job in India," the techie said.

The NRI sought the internet's help, especially from those who had moved back home, regarding how to adjust and rebuild their lives.

"Would love advice from anyone who has moved back to India after living in the US for a long time how did you adjust? How do you rebuild your life there without taking up a traditional job?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users provided mixed responses, with a section stating that the techie needed more savings, while others highlighted that they might have to make adjustments in India.

"Don't come to India unless you have at least a liquid net worth of 4-5 crores. I would think as a single person, it's very doable," said one user, while another added: "I returned after 12 long years in the US. It's not easy to adjust in India. Don't start driving on day 1, relax for a few months, stay most of the time indoors."

A third commented: "Moved back after 15 years. If you've been in the US for a while, use your network and leverage to find opportunities that are not the regular 9-5. India is a bigger place, and the world is a smaller place than a decade ago, especially if you're in tech."

A fourth said: "One piece of advice I could give is to get married and have a family life, which can relieve a lot of H1B stress. Travel plenty of places, have some fun and chill out with quality family time."