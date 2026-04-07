'No Threat From AI': Carpenter Charges Rs 900 For 45 Minutes, Sparks Debate About Blue-Collar Jobs

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to a bloodbath across multiple industries, triggering a wave of mass layoffs. While white-collar employees struggle to keep their jobs, a social media user has highlighted how blue-collar workers are thriving without any impact of AI. The user recounted paying a carpenter Rs 900 for just 45 minutes of work, sparking a conversation on whether skill-based vocational training will become the most reliable career path for the next generation

"Paid the carpenter Rs. 900 for a 45-minute job installing some shelves and hanging a couple of paintings," the user wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"Blue collar jobs are the future, skill-based training for the youth should be prioritised over other obsolete degrees. No threat from AI either."

Last month, a Mumbai man also revealed that his society plumber was earning Rs 18 lakh per annum (LPA) working in the townships of Mira Road, Borivali and Kandivali. The plumber was not only earning well but had also bought an expensive car, built a home, and purchased farmland, all at his own convenience.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Paid the carpenter Rs. 900 for a 45 minute job installing some shelves and hanging a couple of paintings. Blue collar jobs are the future, skill based training for the youth should be prioritised over other obsolete degrees. No threat from AI either. — Bhandari ka Vyang (@GurugramDeals) April 5, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that blue-collar professionals often earn competitive wages and remain largely insulated from AI-related job disruption.

"This is very common in Bangalore. You call any electrician/carpenter/plumber. They ask 1000-2000 for 1-2 hrs of work. On top of that, they work as per their wish not as per your requirements," said one user, while another added: "If people start respecting blue-collar workers, it's a great option."

A third commented: "So true. Had to pay about 30,000 for false ceiling electric wiring, and the way he did the work, I was mesmerised, it was like I also wanted to do it."

A fourth said: "Exactly why Vietnam has done so well in manufacturing compared to us. They focused on primary, secondary education and vocational training instead of higher education."