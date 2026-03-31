'Life's Pretty Good': NRI Returns To India After Decade Abroad, Launches A Startup And Finds Wife

An NRI who returned to India three years ago has gone viral after stating that life back in the homeland was 'pretty good'. Having lived in Singapore, Tokyo and the USA for over a decade, the NRI said returning to India allowed him to launch a startup, find a wife, and support his retiring father whilst avoiding the "usual downfalls" of urban Indian life like traffic and poor air quality.

"It's been about three years that I have returned to India. Feels like I have lived a decade in that. So much happens here. I stayed in Singapore, Tokyo and California for a decade before deciding to move back. I had years on my US and Japanese visa when I decided to leave it all behind," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI highlighted that he was 30 when he decided to move back to India to find a partner as well as look after his father, who was about to retire.

"After returning, within 3 months, I hired an intern and started my startup right away while keeping the job. Meanwhile I found my wife while all this was going on. Got married around 1.5 years in."

Having settled in nicely, the NRI said he was planning to buy a farmhouse together with his father. They had already started planting trees and some vegetables for the real estate project.

"I have decided to stay away from cities to avoid the usual downfalls of Indian life like traffic, low aqi and lots of anxious people tbh. Life's pretty good in small towns of India."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users were impressed by the NRI's positive experience in India. "So great to see an overall positive post here. Thanks for sharing. Seems like you are going with the flow, and that is a great attitude for a successful transition," said one user, while another added: "Godspeed my man, congratulations and good luck. Very happy to see this. The post lightened up my day."

A third commented: "I was smiling when I read your post. Felt good. Unfortunately, for me, the family setup is not there in India. So, I am trapped in the US."

A fourth said: "Thanks for sharing your story OP. I keep contemplating a return to India, but I want to stay away from big cities. How are the schools and education in general in smaller cities?"