NRI Woman Highlights Differences Between US And Indian Government Schools: 'You Will Be Surprised'

An NRI woman living in Connecticut, USA, has caught social media's attention after sharing a video highlighting the difference between government schools in the USA and India. In a now-viral clip shared on Instagram, the user named Sonal Chaudhary highlighted that nearly '90 per cent of students attended' government schools in the US, where they received top-tier facilities and equal opportunities without paying an exorbitant amount of money as fees.

"My son studies in a US government school. You will be surprised to know that 90 per cent of children in the US study in government schools. There are no fees of any kind, nor do they have to buy any books. There is no uniform and the school bus is free as well," Chaudhary said in the video.

Chaudhary said every facility that a top-level school should have was available in these government-run institutions. She said there were only 20 students in each class, making it easier for the teacher to focus their attention on children who required additional help.

"Good education is not limited to students who have rich parents. Here, every student gets an equal opportunity," she said, adding, "After observing these things, I believe that if the system does not have any corruption, things can be so much better."

Chaudhary said India had talented students, but they need the system to match their capabilities and level the playing field so that they can show their full potential.

"The public school system is the backbone of the nation, providing premium facilities to nearly every child for free. Meanwhile, in India, the lack of consistent governance in public education means millions of bright minds miss out on a level playing field. We have the talent, we just need the system to match," Chaudhary captioned the video.

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 14 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared their perspective about the situation.

"Hope this becomes reality. Every child needs equal opportunity, regardless of the size of the parents' wallet," said one user, while another added: "Mam, it is about population. America has a 30 crore population, and India has 150 crore. There are 7.3 crore children in America and almost 48 crore in India, so you can understand that the difference is so big."

A third commented: "Yes, I agree. It is the same in Europe. India govt has to learn from that a lot for the right standards and facilities for govt schools and govt hospitals."