'Nothing Implies This, Buffoons': US Says Not Considering Nukes Against Iran

US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran on Tuesday, hours before President Donald Trump's deadline ended at 8 pm EST (5.30 am IST), that America has "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use". He expressed "hope", however, that negotiations would prevent their deployment.

The reference to tools heightened fears that the US, which seems to be unsure about an end goal for the war, would use a nuclear weapon against Iran. An account associated with former vice president Kamala Harris also said Vance's remarks implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons".

The White House took to X to quash the speculation and, in the same breath, insult those who thought it was a possibility. "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons," the White House's handle posted.

Trump's Big Warning To Iran

Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a big warning to Iran and said that the "whole civilisation will die tonight". In a post on Truth Social, he said that, although he does not want it to happen, "it probably will".

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he wrote.

He said that tonight will be "one of the most important moments" in world history, as 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will "finally end."

Iran's Response To Trump

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa replied to Trump, saying, "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran". Another Iranian Embassy in Turkiye also hit back saying, a "psychopath's threat" will not end what time could not.

The post read, "Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it. Iran is still here. A psychopath's threats won't end what time couldn't."

