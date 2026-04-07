MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 7, 2026 at 11 AM on its official result website - megresults.nic.in. The board had earlier shared the result date through a press note on its official portal.

Students can check their results online by visiting the official websites and accessing their result booklets. To download the Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2026, students will need to enter their exam roll number.

Steps to download MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Students can visit the official website at mbose.in and click on the link for 'MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result'. On the login page, they need to enter their roll number and date of birth and then click on 'Submit'. The result will appear on the screen, which can be checked and downloaded for future use.

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. They will need to collect the official MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result sheet from their respective schools later, as only the official marksheet will be recognised.